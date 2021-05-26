Advertisement

Police: Morgantown man sexually abuses juvenile on two occasions

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man is in custody after allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

Child Protective Services reported to the Morgantown Police Department that Jeffrey Alan Cole sexually abused a juvenile on two separate occasions. The victim stated that the abuse happened on Dec. 21, 2020 and Dec. 26, 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

Cole, 53, has been charged with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust.

