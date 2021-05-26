Preston County man faces kidnaping charge after alleged domestic violence incident

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man is in custody after an alleged domestic violence incident.

On May 24, an officer with the Kingwood Police Department was dispatched to a house on Cale Avenue in Terra Alta for a domestic violence complaint. The victim told police that her and Willie Isarah Reid were in a heated argument. Reid would not let the victim leave, and when she got away, he got in his car and chased after her, according to the criminal complaint. Reid then allegedly dragged the victim and threw her into his car against her will.

Reid, 31, has been charged with kidnapping and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

