Advertisement

Preston County man faces kidnaping charge after alleged domestic violence incident

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man is in custody after an alleged domestic violence incident.

On May 24, an officer with the Kingwood Police Department was dispatched to a house on Cale Avenue in Terra Alta for a domestic violence complaint. The victim told police that her and Willie Isarah Reid were in a heated argument. Reid would not let the victim leave, and when she got away, he got in his car and chased after her, according to the criminal complaint. Reid then allegedly dragged the victim and threw her into his car against her will.

Reid, 31, has been charged with kidnapping and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person drowned at Cheat Lake, deputies say
3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman has been found and the Amber Alert is no longer active, according...
Marion County child found, Amber Alert canceled
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
With the Mylan plant closing, Morgantown wonders what’s next

Latest News

One person drowned at Cheat Lake, deputies say
Cheat Drowning
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
City of Clarksburg installing security cameras in hopes to deter crime
City of Clarksburg installing security cameras in hopes to deter crime
Purple Heart
Purple Heart