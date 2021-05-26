The GFWC Women’s Club of Bridgeport holds “Meet the Candidates” event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The GFWC Women’s Club of Bridgeport decided to bring the candidates running for city council together for residents to come and hear them speak.

There were three council seats that would be open and the position of Mayor.

Ruth Allen, organizer of the event was a member of the Bridgeport City Council for years.

She felt there needed to be a platform for the community to be informed about the candidates before the election.

“There was really no opportunity for this. So when I went off council, I talked to the Women’s Club about providing one. We’ve been doing it four or five times,” Allen said.

Mayor Andy Lang was running for re-election unapposed.

Jon Griffith, Jason Campbell , Barry Balon and incumbent John Wilson were up for the three council seats.

Each candidate was given two minutes for a brief introduction about themselves.

After introductions, the audience was able to ask the candidates questions.

One important topic was what they would do to get youth more involved.

Many of the candidates shared that The Bridge Sports Complex would be a step in the right direction to getting kids out in the community.

However, Campbell and Griffith pointed out that creating an outlet for young artists was important as well.

Another topic the candidates seemed to agree on was the need to grow business in the city.

Lang shared that he’d recently been spending time working with the airport in hopes of bringing more people to the city.

“I really enjoy the economic development side of bringing jobs,” he said.

Allen hoped the event encouraged more people to vote in the election.

