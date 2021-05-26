United Way Wednesday- Day of Action in Tygart Valley

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tygart Valley United Way is kicking off summer in the gorgeous region with a fun and important event- Day of Action. Day of Action takes place nationwide on June 21st, and there will be volunteer events in all 5 counties that are represented by Tygart Valley United Way.

Emily Swain, Director of Community Impact, spoke about the excitement, saying “we have 33 projects that are available for volunteers to participate in! We have projects in Marion, Taylor, Randolph, Barbour, and Tucker counties, so we’ll really be spread out this year, and we’re really excited about that!”

The day will start at 11 a.m. with kickoff events in two locations- Elkins City Park (Elkins) and Palatine Park (Fairmont). “It’s really just an awesome opportunity for folks to come together and volunteer. Whether it’s your church group, your business, your friends or family, if you want to get the kids doing something as they begin summertime, it’s just a really awesome way to be part of something bigger than yourself, and propel your community forward through volunteer service,” Swain says

You can register to get in on the action, Day of Action, that is, by heading to tvunitedway.org. There’s a banner on this website that leads prospective volunteers to Volunteer HQ, where you can browse all of the projects that are open for Day of Action!

“We have things from working on landscaping to painting to organizing clean up. For folks that have mobility issues, there are some projects that are available. For kids who maybe want to get out and get their hands dirty with landscaping, there’s that kind of opportunity as well. So there’s lots to do and lots to choose from,” Swain informs.

With so many fun ways to get involved, there is a project for everyone. Day of Action offers an incredible opportunity to do something you love by serving the community that loves you back.

