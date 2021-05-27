8th seed WVU upsets No. 1 Texas, 5-1, behind senior ace Wolf

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia senior ace Jackson Wolf put the Mountaineers on his back in Oklahoma City.

The southpaw pitched a complete game, allowing just 5 hits with 1 run, 5 walks and 7 strikeouts as No. 8 West Virginia upset No. 1 Texas, 5-1 in the Big 12 tournament.

WVU advances in the winners bracket and will face the winner of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Thursday.

Senior shortstop Kevin Brophy continues to see the ball well in OKC, going 2-for-4 with 2 runs and an RBI.

Senior first baseman Hudson Byorick got the Mountaineers on the board in the second inning with a solo home run for his third of the season.

