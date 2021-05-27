Advertisement

ACLU challenging WV transgender athlete bill with lawsuit

According to a news release, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s transgender athlete ban.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to a news release, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s transgender athlete ban.

The release says that the lawsuit is on behalf of 11-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson, a transgender athlete who comes from a family of runners, who’s now unable to try out for her middle school cross-country team.

“I just want to run, I come from a family of runners,” said Pepper-Jackson in the statement. “I know how hurtful a law like this is to all kids like me who just want to play sports with their classmates, and I’m doing this for them. Trans kids deserve better.”

The lawsuit will challenge West Virginia House Bill 3293, which passed the state legislature and was signed by Gov. Jim Justice during the 2021 session.

The ACLU, the West Virginia chapter of the ACLU, Lambda Legal and Cooley LLP are all named on the lawsuit.

