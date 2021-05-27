Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 27th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today rise up to 80 degrees, under sunny and calm skies. However, rain is set to return on Friday! We wake up to clouds and moisture, and the rain begins during the morning. After lunchtime, these rain showers intensify into thunderstorms, and we will continue to see thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. This massive system also drags a cold front into our area, dropping our temperatures significantly headed into Saturday. After a stormy night on Friday, we are only able to rise up into the low sixties on Saturday. We remain cloudy all day on Saturday, with a slight chance of rainfall throughout the day because of all those clouds. Then, on Sunday, we wake up to clouds once more, but they start to clear by the afternoon. We’ll reach 70° once more by Sunday afternoon, and conditions continue to improve from there. Monday will be an absolutely gorgeous day with highs in the low to mid-70s, and plenty of sunshine. These conditions persist into Tuesday, and although we pick up a couple more clouds, it will still be a calm and beautiful day in the 70s.

Today: Morning rain followed by a calm afternoon. High: 83.

Tonight: Temperatures fall and clouds pass overhead. Low: 59.

Friday: Rain returns, with storms through the afternoon and evening. High: 79.

Saturday: Rain continues and a cold front causes temperatures to plummet. High: 61.

