Child care facilities still face pandemic-related challenges

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many day care and child care facilities have seen a decrease in business by nearly half.

Little Tikes Child Care Center hasn’t been the same since the pandemic began. “With the first month we were ranging two to three kids a day, which as a child care that’s not something you want to see,” said head pre-k teacher Kirsten Gribble. “We’re still not anywhere close to a capacity where we’d like to be. We’re averaging about 12-13 kids.”

Gribble says she was scared that she was going to lose her business. Even with the lighter regulations, not much has changed. The childcare facility still has shorter hours, operates under a critical care license, and the interaction between the children and their loved ones is limited.

“For parents it’s hard. Especially when you go to bring your little boy or girl and they cry at the door, and the mom or dad have to give them a hug and kiss and go,” Gribble continued. “I want to be able to go to the store and buy the childcare a box of gloves that we need everyday for $2. Not have to worry about, ‘oh my gosh, I don’t want to pay $35 for this box of gloves,’ but we need it.”

Gribble says overall she has seen how this pandemic has affected kids and she hopes for the sake of them, things will soon return to normal.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.