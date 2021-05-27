Advertisement

Clarksburg’s Champs Central Blaze Wins D2 Summit Championship

Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg’s Champs Central Blaze cheerleading team has been named the Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week after winning the D2 Summit Championship in Disney World two weeks ago.

They became the first team from North Central West Virginia to ever win the title. The Blaze is made up of 28 local cheerleaders ages 8-13 year old who range from third to seventh grade.

The team totaled 98.55 points out of 100. Staci Nutter is the head coach of the Blaze.

