Advertisement

CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

Customers ages 18 and older can enter the sweepstakes, which will run until July 10.

The CVS Health announcement comes as the pace of vaccinations begins to lag nationally, and several states have created lottery prizes to entice residents to get shots.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by July 4 and fully vaccinating at least 160 million by then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheat Lake drowning victim identified as 20-year-old man
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman has been found and the Amber Alert is no longer active, according...
Marion County child found, Amber Alert canceled
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions

Latest News

The names of the nine victims in the San Jose mass shooting have been released.
Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic
Community mourns 9 lives taken by massacre
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP poised to block bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Disgruntled worker who killed 9 in Calif. appeared to target victims
FILE - Monet Carter-Mixon, center, the sister of Manuel Ellis, speaks at a press conference in...
Murder charges filed against officers in Black man’s death