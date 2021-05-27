Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Washenitz Named Gatorade West Virginia Girls Player of the Year

Junior guard averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists this season
Marley Washenitz
Marley Washenitz(wdtv)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior junior guard Marley Washenitz has been named the Gatorade West Virginia Girls Player of the Year.

She becomes the first girls player from Fairmont Senior to ever win the award. The WVU commit averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists and seven steals per game this season. Her performance helped lead the Polar Bears to an 18-1 overall record, the Class AAA State Championship game and a runner-up finish.

Washenitz earned the state’s co-player of the year award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. She was also named the co-captain of the Class AAA All-State First Team.

She is now a finalist for the Gatorade Girls National Player of the Year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheat Lake drowning victim identified as 20-year-old man
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman has been found and the Amber Alert is no longer active, according...
Marion County child found, Amber Alert canceled
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions

Latest News

Cole
East Fairmont’s Peschl throws 100th strikeout this season in Bee victory
WVU baseball
WVU Oklahoma State Postponed in Big 12 Tournament to Friday
Toronto Blue Jays Alek Manoah delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first game of a...
Manoah Masterful in MLB Debut for Blue Jays
Champs Central Blaze
Clarksburg’s Champs Central Blaze Wins D2 Summit Championship
Harler
Former WVU guard Chase Harler joins Best Virginia for TBT