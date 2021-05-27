Fairmont Senior’s Washenitz Named Gatorade West Virginia Girls Player of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior junior guard Marley Washenitz has been named the Gatorade West Virginia Girls Player of the Year.

She becomes the first girls player from Fairmont Senior to ever win the award. The WVU commit averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists and seven steals per game this season. Her performance helped lead the Polar Bears to an 18-1 overall record, the Class AAA State Championship game and a runner-up finish.

Washenitz earned the state’s co-player of the year award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. She was also named the co-captain of the Class AAA All-State First Team.

She is now a finalist for the Gatorade Girls National Player of the Year.

