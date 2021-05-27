Former WVU guard Chase Harler joins Best Virginia for TBT

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer guard Chase Harler will join WVU’s alumni team, Best Virginia, in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.

The Wheeling native is coming off his first professional basketball season in Lithuania with Palangos Kursiai. He averaged a team best 15 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

The 4-year Mountaineer guard 4 points a game during his Mountaineer career and was a vocal leader and captain as a senior.

He is the co-founder of Built Different, a basketball skills development business in based in Wheeling.

NEWS:@ChaseHarler4 is joining the BEST VIRGINIA team for @thetournament 2021!!



Don't miss the son of Wheeling compete for his state and Best Virginia in Charleston, WV July 17-21. Get your tickets today at https://t.co/dN7qZvBz96 pic.twitter.com/cTlHBsfDU5 — Final Fourcast Podcast + BEST VIRGINIA (@finalfourcast) May 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.