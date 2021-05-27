Former WVU guard Chase Harler joins Best Virginia for TBT
Played first professional season in Lithuania in 2021
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer guard Chase Harler will join WVU’s alumni team, Best Virginia, in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.
The Wheeling native is coming off his first professional basketball season in Lithuania with Palangos Kursiai. He averaged a team best 15 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
The 4-year Mountaineer guard 4 points a game during his Mountaineer career and was a vocal leader and captain as a senior.
He is the co-founder of Built Different, a basketball skills development business in based in Wheeling.
