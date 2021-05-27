Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today brought rain showers and thunderstorms, some of which caused damage, as a cold front and high temperatures produced unstable conditions. Tonight, leftover moisture from the cold front will mean a few isolated rain showers, so don’t be surprised if you hear some raindrops falling on your roof. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the 60s, so temperatures will feel nice tonight. Tomorrow, any leftover showers dissipate, leaving behind a mix of Sun and clouds and highs in the upper-70s. In short, expect seasonable temperatures and a decent day. The dry weather ends Friday morning, as a warm front, ahead of a low-pressure system from the west, lifts in and brings scattered morning showers. More showers and thunderstorms come in the afternoon and evening, as the back end of the system moves east. Some of these showers and thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain, so make sure to take care when traveling for Friday. Leftover moisture from the system means rain showers will continue until Saturday afternoon at the least, with some more patches of drizzle for Saturday night and Sunday morning. By the time the rain stops falling Saturday night, we’ll likely see over 1 inch of rain in many locations. While that rain is needed, it does mean you’ll want to take it easy when driving this Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 60s, well below-average for late-May. The nice weather comes back on Monday, with highs in the seasonable mid-70s and a mix of Sun and clouds. So we do expect a nice Memorial Day. After that, we will see some rain chances later next week.

Tonight: A few isolated showers will stick around, so be aware of that when driving. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the 60s. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Any leftover showers are gone by early-morning. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs in the upper-70s, so it will be a nice day tomorrow. High: 79.

Friday: Below-average, but seasonable temperatures. Scattered showers and thunderstorms for much of the day, so as you’re heading out this Memorial Day weekend, take care on those roads. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. High: 74.

Saturday: Scattered showers will take place for the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be well below-average, in the 60s. High: 62.

