Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was much better than yesterday, with highs in the upper-70s and partly clear skies. The reason for the nice weather was that yesterday’s system moved east, leaving behind drier air. Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the upper-50s to low-60s once again, so it won’t be too bad of a night. The real trouble starts tomorrow morning, as a warm front, ahead of a low-pressure system out west, lifts in and pushes a few rain showers into WV. Then as the system approaches, the bulk of the rain comes in the afternoon and evening hours. The energy from this system will produce plenty of showers and thunderstorms, some of which will bring heavy rain and even gusty winds. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has us at a Marginal Risk for severe weather, i.e. we could see some isolated severe thunderstorms. Make sure to take it slow on those roads, and make sure to tighten down any outdoor objects just in case. The bulk of the heavy rain moves out overnight, but leftover moisture means we’ll continue seeing scattered showers throughout much of Saturday, and even into Sunday morning. By the time the rain stops falling, we’ll see a total of over 1 inch of rain in many areas. While this rain is needed, it does mean you’ll want to take it easy when traveling this weekend. Temperatures will also be in the low-60s, well below-average for late-May. Nicer weather comes back on Memorial Day itself, as the system moves east, leaving behind mostly clear skies and highs in the upper-70s. After that, we’ll see more rain chances later next week.

Tonight: Nice evening tonight, with skies being a mix of clouds and lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Not a bad night overall. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: A few isolated showers and clouds in the morning hours, then we see thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so be aware of that when you’re heading out for the start of Memorial Day weekend. High: 75.

Saturday: A few scattered showers stick around for the day, so you may need an umbrella. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and highs in the below-average 60s. High: 61.

Sunday: A few isolated showers might stay until the late-morning hours. After that, expect much nicer weather. Still, skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the 60s. High: 64.

