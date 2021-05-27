Manoah Masterful in MLB Debut for Blue Jays

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WDTV) - WVU alum Alek Manoah dazzled in his MLB debut for the Blue Jays.

The WVU alum earned the start on the mound in the Bronx against the Yankees and was masterful throwing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts while only allowing two hits and two walks. Toronto won the game, 2-0.

Manoah was selected 11th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his way to the big leagues in one year and 358 days. The last Blue Jay to ascend to make his MLB debut faster after being drafted was Brett Cecil in 2009. He is the 26th player in WVU history to reach the major leagues.

