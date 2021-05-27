Advertisement

Manoah Masterful in MLB Debut for Blue Jays

WVU alum threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts
Toronto Blue Jays Alek Manoah delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first game of a...
Toronto Blue Jays Alek Manoah delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WDTV) - WVU alum Alek Manoah dazzled in his MLB debut for the Blue Jays.

The WVU alum earned the start on the mound in the Bronx against the Yankees and was masterful throwing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts while only allowing two hits and two walks. Toronto won the game, 2-0.

Manoah was selected 11th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his way to the big leagues in one year and 358 days. The last Blue Jay to ascend to make his MLB debut faster after being drafted was Brett Cecil in 2009. He is the 26th player in WVU history to reach the major leagues.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheat Lake drowning victim identified as 20-year-old man
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman has been found and the Amber Alert is no longer active, according...
Marion County child found, Amber Alert canceled
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions

Latest News

Cole
East Fairmont’s Peschl throws 100th strikeout this season in Bee victory
WVU baseball
WVU Oklahoma State Postponed in Big 12 Tournament to Friday
Champs Central Blaze
Clarksburg’s Champs Central Blaze Wins D2 Summit Championship
Harler
Former WVU guard Chase Harler joins Best Virginia for TBT