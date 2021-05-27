Marion County Health Department finish in-school vaccination program ahead of summer vacation

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students are counting down the hours until summer vacation. But before the fun in the sun, Marion County Health Department officials are making one final bid to vaccinate students.

“I think the response has been good. However, I would have loved to see more kids sign up for the vaccine,” said Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department.

Thursday marked the most successful day for the health department’s in-school vaccination campaign. Nearly 80 students were scheduled to receive a dose.

“We had a great day today. We had a large turnout, we did close to 80 today,” said Meagan Payne, the interim director of nursing.

Health officials alongside the National Guard visited 5 schools in the county. Despite minor paperwork mishaps, the teams were able to finish the day ahead of schedule, leaving their last location just after 12:30 p.m..

But just because the school year is coming to an end, does not mean that the work of the health department is finished. Staff plan to take their mobile clinics throughout the county all summer, urging anyone who is available to stop and get a vaccine. Walk-in clinics and temporary clinics are also planned with the next one scheduled for Prickett’s Fort at 10 a.m. Saturday, running until 1 p.m..

