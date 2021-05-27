Marion County student wins statewide Kids Kick Opioids contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County student has been selected as the statewide winner of this year’s Kids Kick Opioids contest, a public service announcement partnership with elementary and middle schools that encourages students to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

Liliona McKenzie Wright, 14, of Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County is the winner of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s contest. They chose the eighth grader’s artwork from entries submitted by students across West Virginia.

Wright’s winning design features a drawing of a woman crying with a thought bubble depicting prescription pills above her head. “She was like a beautiful porcelain doll until she picked up the bottle, beauty began to fade as the doll cracked and shattered…,” the illustration reads.

“Liliona’s design shows the grim reality of the opioid epidemic and how opioid abuse can destroy lives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “My congratulations to Liliona, our runner-up and all of our regional winners for their hard work in promoting awareness of opioid abuse. We must do everything possible to attack the root causes of addiction and teach our youth the serious consequences of drug abuse.”

Liliona’s design will soon appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.

Judges also recognized Caitlin Modesitt, an eighth-grade student at Ravenswood Middle School in Jackson County, as the statewide runner-up. Her design will appear with Liliona’s on the Attorney General’s website.

Judges recognized winning entries from 67 students overall. Liliona, Caitlin and each of the regional winners will have their work displayed at the State Capitol in the fall.

The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.