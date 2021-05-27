Mary Virginia Poe Robey, 87, of Lost Creek passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on April 15, 1934, a daughter of the late James W. and Olive Kooken Poe. She was married to David Frederick Robey on January 16, 1954, who preceded her in death on January 27, 2016. Surviving are three daughters, Dianna Dudley and her husband David of Pataskala, OH, Carolyn Myers and her husband Jimmie of Lost Creek and Lou Ann Carpenter and her husband Will of Pickerington, OH; seven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; one brother, James Poe and his wife Vickie of Salem; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Delores Bennett. Mary was a graduate of Victory High School and was employed in Quality Control with Accuray Technologies. She loved going to garage sales, thrift stores and arts and crafts shows. Mary was also an avid reader and enjoyed camping at Silver Lake. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Sardis Cemetery with Reverend Richard Wilson officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

