May Jefferson Award Winner: Rob Shough

Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. The Jefferson Awards is a national, non-profit organization that promotes volunteerism, activism, and public service efforts.

May’s well-deserving Jefferson Award recipient is Rob Shough! Rob volunteers as a basketball coach with the Upwards program, he holds an annual earth day clean-up, and has established a great relationship with Sand Hill Elementary School.

“It’s a very nice time to go up there and help that school out because the teachers and staff at that school are so passionate about what they do it’s contagious to really get in there and help the kids out because they love it,” said Rob. “Whenever there’s that kind of passion being shown by them, you just join right in.”

Sand Hill Elementary School is a very small, rural school. For the last few years, Rob has invested not only in the school, but in the students. Rob has assisted with the reading program at the school, focusing on public speaking and building confidence in the students. He has also assisted in after-school tutoring, where each academic lesson was concluded with a lesson about tools and safety. Rob donned his best Dr. Seuss gear, and read to the young students during Dr. Seuss week.

Rob has worked at the MPLX Majorsville plant since 2013 and he uses his position as the manager of the plant to inspire others to improve the community as well. The employees report several hundred community service hours annually. Under Rob’s guidance, this group has provided gifts for approximately forty children each year as part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. These gifts are shopped for on the employees’ own time and at their own expense.

In addition to everything mentioned, Rob also donated his time to serve as an adjunct professor at WVNCC when they were struggling to find a qualified instructor, he’s volunteered at St Mary Central grade school, and has donated financially to several non-profit organizations.

