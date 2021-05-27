Man dies in farm tractor accident in Monongalia County

WADESTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One man died after a farm tractor rolled over an embankment in Monongalia County, deputies say.

On Wednesday, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a Kubota farm tractor roll over an embankment, trapping the driver, on Zeb Haught Road in Wadestown.

Deputies say they were unable to remove the tractor and the driver died from his injuries.

