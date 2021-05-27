Advertisement

Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged with child neglect after two children were found unattended in a room with drug paraphernalia and deplorable conditions.

Crystal and Derek Efaw are each facing four counts of child neglect after police say two children aged 17-years-old and 10-months-old were found in a home with animal feces on the floor, drug paraphernalia, a broken bed, old food, and active construction inside the home. There were a total of four children living in the residence at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

Crystal and Derek are being held on a $20,000 bond each at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheat Lake drowning victim identified as 20-year-old man
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman has been found and the Amber Alert is no longer active, according...
Marion County child found, Amber Alert canceled
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

Champs Central Blaze
Clarksburg's Champs Central Blaze Wins D2 Summit Championship
Child care facilities still facing pandemic-related challenges
Child care facilities still facing pandemic-related challenges
Child care facilities still facing pandemic-related challenges
Child care facilities still face pandemic-related challenges
Where Are They Now
Where Are They Now: Whitney Kent
Where Are They Now
Where are they now?