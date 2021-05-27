Where Are They Now: Whitney Kent

Whitney Kent is the host for “Everyday Solutions” at WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kent says she always wanted to do weather and got her start at WDTV in 2006 as a reporter and weekend weather anchor.

“I was still at West Virginia Wesleyan College and working on weekends at the tv station and going to classes during the weekdays, so that was kinda crazy.”

The four years Kent worked at WDTV, she covered several stories and events in Buckhannon, Weston, and Elkins.

“I went into WDTV really not knowing anything, luckily I learned as I went,” Kent said. “College prepares you but it doesn’t prepare you for breaking news, running out the door when you must interview the governor when he’s in town. It really prepared me for what I do now.”

As every journalist has their favorite story or one that sticks out, Kent says she always loved covering the different events the state had to offer.

Another memory of Kent’s was not an event or a story, but a furry friend.

“We had a dog named doppler. Doppler would make special visits to the station, and I would do a lot of promotions with doppler and there would be pictures of me and doppler. It was fun!”

She started her career in Clarksburg, Kent says the time away from family was hard, But she made friends at the station who became a second family.

“It was my first tv family and I loved being with them and I learned so much from them. We all were in the same position, and we all were looking to build special bonds with each other.”

Grateful for her time at WDTV, Kent says there are two things she will always miss about Clarksburg.

“We miss the people, obviously and the Oliverio Peppers,” Kent said.

Without the support from the community, Kent says she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“I’m telling you, when you first start out, its fingers crossed that the people are going to like you and you are hoping this is a career for you and with the support of viewers from WDTV, it makes your dreams come true.”

