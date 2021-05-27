Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, May 27

John Halterman: If you’re a federal employee, do you realize how much of an impact your TSP is going to have on your retirement income? Well, let me give you an example. Let’s say a person has five-hundred thousand and they had planned to take out five percent. Well, five percent equals an additional twenty-five thousand dollars a year of income. Well, let’s say the market comes along and it drops it down to four-hundred thousand. Well, now if you take five percent, that’s going to impact your income where you lower it from twenty-five thousand down to twenty thousand. So, basically, you just lost twenty percent of your income simply because of market conditions. And so, it’s super important to realize managing risk in your TSP is going to have a big impact. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

