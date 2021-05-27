Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, May 27

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: If you’re a federal employee, do you realize how much of an impact your TSP is going to have on your retirement income? Well, let me give you an example. Let’s say a person has five-hundred thousand and they had planned to take out five percent. Well, five percent equals an additional twenty-five thousand dollars a year of income. Well, let’s say the market comes along and it drops it down to four-hundred thousand. Well, now if you take five percent, that’s going to impact your income where you lower it from twenty-five thousand down to twenty thousand. So, basically, you just lost twenty percent of your income simply because of market conditions. And so, it’s super important to realize managing risk in your TSP is going to have a big impact. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheat Lake drowning victim identified as 20-year-old man
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
3-year-old Emmalina Hinnerman has been found and the Amber Alert is no longer active, according...
Marion County child found, Amber Alert canceled
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions

Latest News

Champs Central Blaze
Clarksburg's Champs Central Blaze Wins D2 Summit Championship
Child care facilities still facing pandemic-related challenges
Child care facilities still facing pandemic-related challenges
Child care facilities still facing pandemic-related challenges
Child care facilities still face pandemic-related challenges
Where Are They Now
Where Are They Now: Whitney Kent
Where Are They Now
Where are they now?