Yurish introduced as new head baseball coach at Fairmont State

Replaced 6-year head man Phil Caruso
Yurish
Yurish(wdtv)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Matt Yurish has officially traded in the blue and gold for the maroon & white.

The 5-year Alderson Broaddus head man was introduced as Fairmont State’s new head baseball coach on Thursday afternoon at Joe Retton Arena.

“I spent a lot of time there, 8 years total as an assistant and as the head guy,” Yurish said on AB. “I love those guys a lot and I am going to miss them.”

He led the Battlers to their first-ever MEC tournament in 2021 and first postseason win since 2016. Over his 5 seasons, AB had two 20 win seasons and went to the postseason three times.

Yurish was a stand out pitcher for West Virginia from 2005-08 and led the Mountaineers in strikeouts during his final three seasons.

“I don’t know if I pictured it but the way it worked is pretty nice. This being the next step is a really good step and I’m really happy to be here. The state routes really matter at a place like this.”

He replaces 6-year head man Phil Caruso who is retiring.

