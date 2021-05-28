18-year-old faces child pornography charges after soliciting images from 9-year-old

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Brent Nikota Bittner, 18, of Cumberland, Maryland, has been extradited from Maryland to Randolph County, WV. He faces charges of Using Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, Use of a Minor to Produce Obscene Matter, Distribution and Display to minor of Obscene Matter, and Use of Minors in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct.

A investigation by the Elkins Detachment of the West Virginia State Police began in February of 2021, after allegations were made that an unknown subject was soliciting a local 9 year old child for sexually explicit photographs and videos on Snapchat, according to the press release.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the 9 year old met this subject on Omegle, where strangers are able to chat with each other. The communication then transitioned to Snapchat. The suspect was eventually identified as Brent Nikota Bittner and his residential address is in Cumberland, Maryland.

Then, more developments occurred on May 19th, 2021. A search warrant was conducted at the Bittner’s residence by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and also attended by Homeland Security Investigations and the West Virginia State Police, according to the press release.

Upon review of the suspect’s electronic devices, authorities uncovered multiple child pornography files, including images of the 9 year old victim. When interviewed, Bittner admitted to using Omegle to meet the victim and soliciting the victim on Snapchat to obtain the sexually explicit content.

Additional charges are pending in both West Virginia and Maryland as the investigation continues. The Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center also assisted in the investigation.

The West Virginia State Police would like to take this opportunity to stress the importance of parents monitoring their childrens’ social media and other activity. Parents should educate children on the existence of internet predators prior to giving them access to a smart phone or computer.

