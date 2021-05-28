Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 28th, 2021

Afternoon thunderstorms!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We wake up to calm and clear conditions, but clouds build quickly through the morning and rain begins just before lunch. This rainfall turns to afternoon storms around 3 PM, and the scattered thunderstorms continue to pop up through the remainder of the afternoon and even the overnight hours. We continue to see clouds and scattered showers through the entire day on Saturday, with the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. The high temperature on Saturday will be just about 60°, as a cold front passes through the area overnight tonight. Sunday will be a chilly day too, with highs around 60°, but we do start to dry up. Monday will be an absolutely gorgeous day, with highs in the mid-70s and sunny skies all day long. Tuesday should be dry and gorgeous as well, with similar conditions and temperatures to Monday. On Wednesday, our temperatures approach 80 once again, but it does look like we have a chance for some scattered rainfall and afternoon thunderstorms. Have a fantastic long weekend!

Today: Storms begin to pop up between breakfast and lunch, and continue through the afternoon and evening. High: 72.

Tonight: Temperatures fall and rain and storms continue. Low: 55.

Saturday: Rain continues and a cold front causes temperatures to plummet. High: 62.

Saturday: Temperatures remain low but rain begins to taper off. High: 61.

