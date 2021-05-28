Burkes Outlet and Home Centric join Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Mall has announced that Burkes Outlet and Home Centric will open in the mall center in the fourth quarter of 2021.

30,000 square feet of space were vacated by the exit of a former department store, so Burkes Outlet and Home Centric, which are both sister brands owned by Beall’s, Inc., are moving into the space. This new combo store will be accessible from both exterior parking and the center’s enclosed common area, according to the press release.

Burkes Outlet, focused more on clothing, provides the latest styles in apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories, and beauty products, all at 70 percent off other stores’ prices.

Home Centric, focused more on home goods, provides everything from brand-name home fashions to artisan creations to one-of-a-kind treasures from around the world.

Felicia Posey, general manager of Morgantown Mall, talked about the new addition, saying they “are excited to welcome Burkes Outlet and Home Centric to our center. The addition of the value-priced, first-to-market home décor store Home Centric will excite and delight our shoppers by rounding out our anchor space along with its sister store Burkes Outlet. Our team is thrilled with the ongoing progress and momentum as we reinvigorate Morgantown Mall which continues to be a destination to eat, shop and play for the community and the tri-state area.”

Morgnatown mall had grown and adapted over the past year, supporting the adaptive reuse openings of Dunham’s Sports and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and a renovation of the AMC Theatre. Morgantown Mall also welcomed WVU Medicine Central Services to the former Sears location to serve as a distribution and logistics fulfillment center serving the broader WVU Medicine network as part of Washington Prime Group’s Fulventory initiative.

