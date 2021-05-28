COVID-19 W.Va. | 241 new cases, 0 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 241 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Friday.

It brings the total count to 161,287.

West Virginia has less than 5,000 active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since late October. The current count is 4,990.

Covid-19 cases have been on a steady decline all week.

A total of 899,908 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 729,321 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported no deaths COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday. The death count remains 2,792.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,484), Berkeley (12,659), Boone (2,144), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,222), Cabell (8,794), Calhoun (367), Clay (537), Doddridge (621), Fayette (3,510), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,283), Greenbrier (2,852), Hampshire (1,904), Hancock (2,835), Hardy (1,552), Harrison (5,992), Jackson (2,187), Jefferson (4,704), Kanawha (15,280), Lewis (1,261), Lincoln (1,540), Logan (3,208), Marion (4,557), Marshall (3,506), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,588), Mercer (5,043), Mineral (2,919), Mingo (2,671), Monongalia (9,326), Monroe (1,170), Morgan (1,217), Nicholas (1,840), Ohio (4,275), Pendleton (709), Pleasants (952), Pocahontas (673), Preston (2,927), Putnam (5,276), Raleigh (6,958), Randolph (2,762), Ritchie (747), Roane (649), Summers (838), Taylor (1,249), Tucker (541), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,927), Wayne (3,164), Webster (525), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (446), Wood (7,879), Wyoming (2,023).

