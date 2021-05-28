Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 241 new cases, 0 deaths

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 241 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Friday.

It brings the total count to 161,287.

West Virginia has less than 5,000 active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since late October. The current count is 4,990.

Covid-19 cases have been on a steady decline all week.

A total of 899,908 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 729,321 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported no deaths COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday. The death count remains 2,792.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,484), Berkeley (12,659), Boone (2,144), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,222), Cabell (8,794), Calhoun (367), Clay (537), Doddridge (621), Fayette (3,510), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,283), Greenbrier (2,852), Hampshire (1,904), Hancock (2,835), Hardy (1,552), Harrison (5,992), Jackson (2,187), Jefferson (4,704), Kanawha (15,280), Lewis (1,261), Lincoln (1,540), Logan (3,208), Marion (4,557), Marshall (3,506), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,588), Mercer (5,043), Mineral (2,919), Mingo (2,671), Monongalia (9,326), Monroe (1,170), Morgan (1,217), Nicholas (1,840), Ohio (4,275), Pendleton (709), Pleasants (952), Pocahontas (673), Preston (2,927), Putnam (5,276), Raleigh (6,958), Randolph (2,762), Ritchie (747), Roane (649), Summers (838), Taylor (1,249), Tucker (541), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,927), Wayne (3,164), Webster (525), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (446), Wood (7,879), Wyoming (2,023).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in farm tractor accident in Monongalia County
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
Pet Helpers: Marlee
Pet Helpers: Marlee
New airport destination set to help North Central WV economy
New airport destination set to help North Central WV economy
Cheat Lake drowning victim identified as 20-year-old man

Latest News

Brent Bittner faces charges of Using Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, Use of a...
18-year-old faces child pornography charges after soliciting images from 9-year-old
Manoah
Manoah Masterful in MLB Debut
Champs Central Blaze
Clarksburg's Champs Central Blaze Wins D2 Summit Championship
Child care facilities still facing pandemic-related challenges
Child care facilities still facing pandemic-related challenges