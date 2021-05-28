Dennis Wayne Messenger, 74, of Jane Lew, WV, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Mon General Hospital. Mr. Messenger was born in Weston, WV on January 22, 1947, a son of the late Charles and Alma James Messenger. Dennis is survived by his wife Nancy L. Westfall Messenger. He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Heflin and husband Charlie of Fairmont; stepson, Tommy Winans Jr. of Winchester, VA; two stepdaughters, Amanda Young and husband Jerry of Camden, WV and Tammy Lazo and husband Amilcar of Jane Lew, WV; two grandchildren, Austin Shaffer and Trenton McGahan and husband Michael; great-grandson, Charles Fragmin; five step-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Alexis, Madison, Mariah and Justin; three brothers, Phil Messenger and wife Liz of Lost Creek, Don Messenger and wife Nancy of Clarksburg, Randy Messenger and wife Carol of Clarksburg; two sisters, Phylis Sirianni and husband John of Nutter Fort and Janet Kulick of Parkersburg; as well as his three dogs, Bouncer, Foxie, and Taz. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepson, Michael Snyder; sister, Sharon Smith; and brother, Michael Messenger. Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam war. He was a retired well tender for the oil and gas industry. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Michael Hamrick officiating. Interment will follow in the W.V. National Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

