East Fairmont’s Peschl throws 100th strikeout this season in Bee victory

EF downed Buckhannon-Upshur, 6-0
Cole
Cole(WDTV)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont senior pitcher Cole Peschl threw the most special strikeout of his career on Thursday evening, tossing his 100th K of the year in a 6-0 victory for the Bees over Buckhannon-Upshur.

He threw all 7 innings of 14 strikeout, 1 hit baseball and now had 111 strikeouts on the year and counting. The University of Charleston commit also has 3 no-hitters on his resume this season.

Peschl also had 2 hits, 2 runs and an RBI on offense.

