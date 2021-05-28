FAIRMONT MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man is behind bars after trying to choke another man according to police.

The victim said he and Timothy Newcomer had been arguing the last few days and it turned physical on Wednesday.

Newcomer allegedly started screaming and throwing objects at the man.

According to the criminal complaint, Newcomer also hit, scratched and tried to choke the man.

Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.

