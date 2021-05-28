Advertisement

FAIRMONT MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY

Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.
Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man is behind bars after trying to choke another man according to police.

The victim said he and Timothy Newcomer had been arguing the last few days and it turned physical on Wednesday.

Newcomer allegedly started screaming and throwing objects at the man.

According to the criminal complaint, Newcomer also hit, scratched and tried to choke the man.

Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in farm tractor accident in Monongalia County
Brent Bittner faces charges of Using Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, Use of a...
18-year-old faces child pornography charges after soliciting images from 9-year-old
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
West Virginia family represents WVU with Gold and Blue on Family Feud
West Virginia family represents WVU with gold and blue on popular game show

Latest News

CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps.
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Friday regarding mask use...
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps
airplane
Health experts advise West Virginians on safety over Memorial Day Weekend
No reported injuries
TRACTOR TRAILER ACCIDENT ON I-79SB HARRISON COUNTY
Burkes Outlet and Home Centric join Morgantown Mall