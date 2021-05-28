Fairmont Senior girls tennis sending duo to State Tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girls tennis is sending a senior duo to the Class AA-A State Tournament, which begins next Thursday in Charleston.

Abby Tillema is making her first trip qualifying in singles and doubles. She won the Region I Championship as a No. 4 seed and enters the state tournament as a No. 1 seed. Her individual regional record was 6-3.

Tillema also qualified in doubles with her partner, senior Caitlyn Garrett, who is making her first appearance. The pair finished in third place in the Region I tournament.

Head coach Mark Giorcelli says the duo has been playing together since they were freshman and both have unique skillsets that compliment each other on the court.

