Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 28, 2021

Bumpy weather into the Memorial Day Weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! And Happy Memorial Day weekend!! Many will be traveling today and it is going to be a mess on the roads and at the area airports. Today is considered the busiest travel day for the holiday weekend so please be careful out there. As of Friday afternoon, a storm system was moving through the Ohio River Valley, and with it lots of heavy showers. In just a 6 hour period today, Clarksburg Airport got .94″ of rain. And that’s much-needed rain since we are still dealing with a deficit. These showers along with some embedded thunderstorms will continue till about 11 pm when the storm’s cold front will be moving through. These storms could also produce some very gusty winds and the potential for some hail. Once that front goes through later tonight, we’re looking at quieter conditions, but there will still be the chance of some light off and on showers into tomorrow night. Sunday looks like a drier day but a cloudy one with temperatures only into the high 60′s. Memorial Day will be the best day out of the long holiday weekend with partly cloudy conditions and a high in the mid 70′s. Have a safe weekend!!

Tonight: Showers: Low: 55

Saturday: Intermittent showers: High 61

Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy: 60

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy: High 73

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in farm tractor accident in Monongalia County
Brent Bittner faces charges of Using Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, Use of a...
18-year-old faces child pornography charges after soliciting images from 9-year-old
Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.
FAIRMONT MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
West Virginia family represents WVU with Gold and Blue on Family Feud
West Virginia family represents WVU with gold and blue on popular game show

Latest News

Expected highs for tomorrow, May 29, and how much they differ from the average.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 28, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast May 28, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast May 28, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | May 28th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 28 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 28 2021 12 PM