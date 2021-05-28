Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! And Happy Memorial Day weekend!! Many will be traveling today and it is going to be a mess on the roads and at the area airports. Today is considered the busiest travel day for the holiday weekend so please be careful out there. As of Friday afternoon, a storm system was moving through the Ohio River Valley, and with it lots of heavy showers. In just a 6 hour period today, Clarksburg Airport got .94″ of rain. And that’s much-needed rain since we are still dealing with a deficit. These showers along with some embedded thunderstorms will continue till about 11 pm when the storm’s cold front will be moving through. These storms could also produce some very gusty winds and the potential for some hail. Once that front goes through later tonight, we’re looking at quieter conditions, but there will still be the chance of some light off and on showers into tomorrow night. Sunday looks like a drier day but a cloudy one with temperatures only into the high 60′s. Memorial Day will be the best day out of the long holiday weekend with partly cloudy conditions and a high in the mid 70′s. Have a safe weekend!!

Tonight: Showers: Low: 55

Saturday: Intermittent showers: High 61

Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy: 60

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy: High 73

