Nancy Alice Hamrick Schmuck, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Independence Court of Monroeville in Pennsylvania. Nancy was born on July 30, 1939 in Webster Springs, West Virginia to the late Garcie and Eula Mae Wyne Hamrick. Nancy was married to her husband Emmett Schmuck for many years until his passing in 2014. Together they shared a son, Eric Schmuck, who helped to care for Nancy in her final years. Nancy worked in the assembly line for Westinghouse Electric Corporation Factory for many years and later became a homemaker to care for her family. She loved to sew and was an active member of Valley Chapel United Methodist Church where she decorated for many holidays and special occasions. In addition to her son Eric and his wife Deanna of Monroeville, Nancy is survived by her brother Dan Hamrick of Lexington, NC, her brother-in law Dale “Jake” Schmuck, and her sister-in law Sally Wilhelm of Fairmont, two grandchildren Ethan and Delaney Schmuck of Monroeville, her niece Joanna Davis and her family, and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Nancy is predeceased by her brother David Hamrick, her sister Carol Plant, and her sister-in law Mary Sue Schmuck. Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Morgantown, WV. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be serving Nancy’s family at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

