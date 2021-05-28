Advertisement

North Marion’s Denham inks with Davis & Elkins WBB

First team all state selection in 2021
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion’s Karlie Denham will go from a Husky to a Senator as she inked with Davis and Elkins women’s basketball on Friday afternoon.

Denham was a first team all-state selection in 2021, averaging 15 points with 5 rebounds.

She took a visit to the campus just two weeks ago, when head coach Rachel Swartz extended her the offer.

