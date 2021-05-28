Advertisement

Student wins West Virginia opioid abuse awareness contest

A middle school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller...
A middle school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A middle school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia.

Eighth grader Liliona McKenzie Wright of Rivesville Middle School in Marion County was selected as the statewide winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest.

The contest was sponsored by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office. The drawing shows a woman crying with a thought bubble depicting prescription pills above her head.

The entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as part of Morrisey’s next public service announcement.

Ravenswood Middle School eighth grader Caitlin Modesitt was named the statewide runner-up.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Man dies in farm tractor accident in Monongalia County
Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.
FAIRMONT MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY
Brent Bittner faces charges of Using Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, Use of a...
18-year-old faces child pornography charges after soliciting images from 9-year-old
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
No reported injuries
TRACTOR TRAILER ACCIDENT ON I-79SB HARRISON COUNTY

Latest News

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps.
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Friday regarding mask use...
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps
airplane
Health experts advise West Virginians on safety over Memorial Day Weekend
No reported injuries
TRACTOR TRAILER ACCIDENT ON I-79SB HARRISON COUNTY