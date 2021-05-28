Student wins West Virginia opioid abuse awareness contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A middle school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia.

Eighth grader Liliona McKenzie Wright of Rivesville Middle School in Marion County was selected as the statewide winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest.

The contest was sponsored by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office. The drawing shows a woman crying with a thought bubble depicting prescription pills above her head.

The entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as part of Morrisey’s next public service announcement.

Ravenswood Middle School eighth grader Caitlin Modesitt was named the statewide runner-up.

