HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are working a tractor trailer crash along I-79 south bound at MM 109.0.

Harrison County 911 tells 5 News there are no reported injuries at this time.

Southbound lanes are closed as police and fire investigate the scene.

