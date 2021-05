OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WDTV) - WVU and Oklahoma State’s second round game in the Big 12 Tournament originally set for tonight has been postponed to tomorrow at 5 p.m.

This is due to inclement weather. The winner of the game moves on to Saturday’s semifinals. The loser will take on Texas Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.