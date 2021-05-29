CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Friday regarding mask use and vaccinations at summer camps.

Daniel Flowers, who is the summer camp program director for Camp Mountaineer will spend six weeks with young scouts.

“We’ve been working so hard with the health department and other local officials.”

Flowers says it’s been tough for kids this past year of the pandemic.

“We’re aware that a lot of our participants and campers this past school year had a difficult time and we’re excited to give them a return to normalcy.”

Scott Hanson, scout executive and CEO for the Mountaineer Area Council says he’s thrilled that staff and campers who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.

“We are certainly excited to get back out this summer.”

Hanson says there were never any covid cases at the camp and while the majority of the programs will be outside, there will continue to be precautions.

“We here at Camp Mountaineer in Morgantown, unfortunately not 100% of our campers can be fully vaccinated because of our age groups so we will still have so limitations in place such as mask usage and social distancing.”

Hanson says he’ll have to wait until further guidance.

“In our probably more traditional program, what used to be called boy scouts, that’s for ages 11 to 17 and of course those 11 year olds are just on the fringe not able to be vaccinated.”

Until then Hanson says the camp has a lot of great programs for the Summer.

