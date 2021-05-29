Clarksburg’s Farmer’s Market officially open

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg’s farmer’s market opened operations Saturday.

Held in the parking lot of Tractor Company, it offers vegetables, eggs, meats, baked goods, plants and crafts.

Despite the pandemic, the farmer’s market has continued to see an increase traffic each year.

Coordinators say the market still has masks available if anybody needs one, and will continue to go on, rain or shine.

“Not a particularly nice weather this morning but we’ll take what we can get. Looks like we’ve got a lot of folks coming and we’re anxious to get started for the season,” exclaimed Farmer’s Market Manager Bill Yoke.

Yoke looks forward to having the community visit all summer. The farmer’s market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October.

