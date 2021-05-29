Doddridge County kicks off it’s first Celtic gathering

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge county kicked off it’s very first Scottish and Celtic gathering Saturday.

Coming together this morning at the county’s park., many came out to enjoy hammer throwing, Celtic live music, and food.

This one day festival was supposed to happen last year but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Director of the parks and recreation commission says despite the rain - he’s glad to host it particularly Doddridge County.

<”There’s a lot of Scotch-Irish, Celtic presence in north-central West Virginia , actually from a...proportionally, there’s actually more people of that ancestry in north central West Virginia than any,” said Greg Cottrill.

Cottrill hopes to expand to two days next year year.

