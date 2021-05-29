Advertisement

Fairmont Senior downed in regular season finale by Oak Glen, 7-1

Golden Bears outhit Polar Bears, 6-3
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Playing in their final regular season game of the year, Fairmont Senior fell to Oak Glen, 7-1.

The game was tied 1-1 heading to the fifth inning. That’s when the Golden Bears scored five runs to gain momentum for the victory.

Macy Riggs went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Polar Bears. Liz Murphy was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Sarah Brown went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Golden Bears.

