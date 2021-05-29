Frank Andrew “Andy” Dennison Jr., 52, of Fairview, WV, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.He was born in Clarksburg, WV on September 25, 1968 a son of Frank Andrew Dennison Sr. of Bristol, WV and the late Judith K. Myers Dennison.Andy is survived by his wife of 17 years, LeeAnn Cutrone Dennison whom he married on July 12, 2003. She resides at their home in Fairview. In addition to his father and wife, Andy is survived by two children, Noah Lee Dennison and Jesslyn Faith Dennison of Fairview; one brother, Cecil Dennison of Clarksburg; one sister, Sheila Nelson of Clarksburg; and his mother-in-law, Ruth Ann Cutrone of Fairview. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Pat Dennison; and his father-in-law, Samuel F. Cutrone Jr.Andy was a graduate of Liberty High School. He formerly worked at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital and Consol (Murray) Mines, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairmont and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV 26301 on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.In keeping with his wishes, Andy will be cremated following the visitation.A graveside service will be held at the West Virginia National Cemetery and will be announced at a later date. Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

