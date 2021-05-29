Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | May 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was dreary, with overcast skies, patches of drizzle, and even highs in the 60s, which is cooler-than-average for May. The cold temperatures and drizzle are from the back end of last night’s low-pressure system, which dumped over 1 inch of rain in many areas before it moved east and left behind moisture and cool air. Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the upper-40s, with mostly cloudy skies, so it will feel a little chilly tonight. Isolated showers and drizzle will stick around as well, as weak disturbances behind last night’s system push in. We don’t expect much rain from these showers. Still, some roads may still be slick, and fog may impact some areas, so you may want to take it easy tonight. Tomorrow morning brings a few more isolated showers and drizzle, but by the late-afternoon, most of the rain is gone, so we should see some drier conditions. Temperatures will still be in the low-60s tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies, so it will still be a dreary day. Conditions vastly improve on Monday, as the low-pressure system moves east and a high-pressure system brings drier air into the region. We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs reaching the more seasonable low-70s, so Memorial Day will be nice. Go outside if you can on that day. Tuesday still brings dry weather, albeit with mostly cloudy skies. After that, a low-pressure system brings more showers and thunderstorms to WV for the rest of next week, so expect some more soggy, dreary weather later next week.

Tonight: Dreary weather tonight, with cloudy skies and below-average lows. Patches of fog and drizzle are likely in some areas, which add to the dreariness factor. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies and below-average highs will continue the trend of gray weather. Patches of drizzle and shower activity die out by late-afternoon. High: 61.

Monday: Much better weather is expected this Memorial Day, with highs in the more seasonable low-70s, partly sunny skies and light winds. Definitely go outside if you can. High: 74.

Tuesday: Still nice and warm, although we will see mostly cloudy skies, so we won’t get as much sunshine. Still, overall, not a bad day. High: 78.

