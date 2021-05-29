Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw lots of rain moving in today, some of which was heavy at times and brought over an inch of rain in some areas. The heavy rain came from a low-pressure system, which brought lots of energy and moisture into the area. Tonight, that system will push east, taking most of the rain with it. However, scattered showers will stick around for tonight and tomorrow morning, so we will still see some rain tonight, which could cause some slick conditions. Fog will also take place in some areas, so you’ll also want to take that into consideration tonight. More scattered showers come tomorrow afternoon as well, making tomorrow feel dreary and requiring the need for an umbrella. It will also feel a little chilly, with highs in the low-60s, well below-average for May. More isolated showers come on Sunday morning, but by Sunday afternoon, they die out, allowing conditions to improve. By the time the rain stops falling on Sunday morning, we’ll likely see another 0.25 inches of rain. That’s rain we need, but still, take care when driving. By Memorial Day, we’ll see much nicer weather, with a mix of Sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. In short, go outside if you can on that day. After Tuesday, a system moves in and brings more showers and thunderstorms into the area, so you’ll want an umbrella then. On the bright side, temperatures will slowly climb into the upper-70s throughout next week.

Tonight: A few scattered showers tonight, so some areas might still see rain tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and cooling temperatures. In short, expect a dreary night. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: A few more scattered showers push in, although we don’t expect as much rain from these showers. Skies will be cloudy, with highs well below-average for late-May. High: 62.

Sunday: Temperatures will still be on the cool side, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. A few more isolated showers might take place in the early-morning, but by late-afternoon, we’ll see drier conditions, with mostly cloudy skies. High: 60.

Monday: Much warmer temperatures come into play, with partly sunny skies, so it will be nice out for Memorial Day. Go outside if you can. High: 73.

