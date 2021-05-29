Kotchman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State senior guard Sierra Kotchman has won the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year Award.

This year, Kotchman became the Mountain East Conference’s all-time leading scorer and ranks third in Fairmont State history with 2,032 career points. She ranked third in the country this season averaging 23.5 points per game and is the current active leading scorer in NCAA Division II.

Kotchman graduated this spring with a 3.97 GPA and a degree in business administration. This is her second time on the Division II Academic All-American Team after earning third team honors last year.

West Liberty graduate student guard Dalton Bolon earned the honor on the men’s side. The award is voted on by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.