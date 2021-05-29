Advertisement

Kotchman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year

Senior guard ranked third in country averaging nearly 24 points per game
Kotchman
Kotchman(WDTV)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State senior guard Sierra Kotchman has won the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year Award.

This year, Kotchman became the Mountain East Conference’s all-time leading scorer and ranks third in Fairmont State history with 2,032 career points. She ranked third in the country this season averaging 23.5 points per game and is the current active leading scorer in NCAA Division II.

Kotchman graduated this spring with a 3.97 GPA and a degree in business administration. This is her second time on the Division II Academic All-American Team after earning third team honors last year.

West Liberty graduate student guard Dalton Bolon earned the honor on the men’s side. The award is voted on by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in farm tractor accident in Monongalia County
Brent Bittner faces charges of Using Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, Use of a...
18-year-old faces child pornography charges after soliciting images from 9-year-old
Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.
FAIRMONT MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
West Virginia family represents WVU with Gold and Blue on Family Feud
West Virginia family represents WVU with gold and blue on popular game show

Latest News

Tyler Doanes
WVU’s season ends in Big 12 Tournament elimination game to Texas, 3-2
Caitlyn Garrett and Abby Tillema
Fairmont Senior girls tennis sending duo to State Tournament
Denham
North Marion’s Denham inks with Davis & Elkins WBB
Yurish
Yurish introduced as head man of Fairmont State softball