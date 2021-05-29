Memorial Day celebrations in full effect.

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a Memorial Day parade Saturday.

Organizers say the parade had a good turnout. A number of groups participated despite the damp weather.

The parade began at the Robert L. Bland Middle School and continued on to main street.

Organizers say this year is especially important.

“’'...because I believe that we need to get back to some kind of normal. We’re not feeding the people at the fire station like we normally do because of the crow situation. I think it’s needed I think memorial day is a specially holiday for some of us,” said VFW Post 1976 Quartermaster Heath Schrader.

Last year organizers say the parade had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

