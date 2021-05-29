Advertisement

Memorial Day celebrations in full effect

Memorial Day celebrations in full effect.
Memorial Day celebrations in full effect.(Jasmin Adous)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a Memorial Day parade Saturday.

Organizers say the parade had a good turnout. A number of groups participated despite the damp weather.

The parade began at the Robert L. Bland Middle School and continued on to main street.

Organizers say this year is especially important.

“’'...because I believe that we need to get back to some kind of normal. We’re not feeding the people at the fire station like we normally do because of the crow situation. I think it’s needed I think memorial day is a specially holiday for some of us,” said VFW Post 1976 Quartermaster Heath Schrader.

Last year organizers say the parade had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff
Man dies in farm tractor accident in Monongalia County
Newcomer is being charged with domestic battery.
FAIRMONT MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC BATTERY
Crystal and Derek Efaw
Police: Two charged after children found in deplorable living conditions
Brent Bittner faces charges of Using Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, Use of a...
18-year-old faces child pornography charges after soliciting images from 9-year-old

Latest News

Today marks the opening day of the Clarksburg's farmer's market.
Clarksburg’s Farmer’s Market officially open
Doddridge County kicks off it's very first Celtic gathering.
Doddridge County kicks off it’s first Celtic gathering
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps.
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Friday regarding mask use...
CDC announces updated guidance for summer camps