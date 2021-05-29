Man facing multiple charges after kidnapping

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 5/29/2021 @ 9:52 p.m.

Jackson County deputies are charging Kendrick Conrad with kidnapping and say other charges will follow.

“It was about a 12 hour process,” said Sheriff Mellinger. “It is unclear how many ATMS they did hit but they arrived at several of them in the Kanawha County area was forced to retrieve the funds at gunpoint then come back north into Jackson County and at some point in time he was able to get out of the vehicle.”

Mellinger said it all started as a domestic dispute between Conrad and the victim at their home in Kentuck, West Virginia around 1:30 Saturday morning.

“As he was driving the vehicle to the Charleston area the suspect was in the back seat holding a rifle to his ribcage and as the driver is continuing to Kanawha County the suspect stabbed him repeatedly in the shoulder and back the entire incident,” said Mellinger.

Conrad and the victim traveled back to Jackson County where the victim was able to get out of the SUV. Deputies said Conrad then climbed in the front seat and drove off.

“One of our home confinement officers was actually in the area when this call came out,” said Mellinger. “As our deputies were responding the home confinement officer actually spotted the vehicle and alerted our deputies.”

Mellinger said they are working with Kanawha County officials to find out what ATMs where hit and how much money was taken.

“It was a domestic dispute of some fashion and clearly spiraled out of control,” said Mellinger.

Original story 5/29/2021

A man is in custody after police say he allegedly kidnapped a man with a firearm.

Deputies say the incident began around 1:30 a.m. Saturday as a domestic incident, and lasted about 12 hours. The suspect, Kendrick Conrad, forced the victim into a vehicle at gun point and ordered them to drive to various ATMs in Kanawha County to withdraw money.

As the victim was driving into Kanawha County, Conrad stabbed the victim repeatedly in the shoulder and the back while holding them at gun point.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and call for help around 2 p.m. Conrad left the victim on the roadside. The victim is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Conrad was arrested in the Fairplain area of Jackson County.

