W.Va. state trooper shot, suspect found dead after standoff

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia state trooper was shot and a suspect was found dead after a standoff.

State police Capt. Shallon R. Oglesby says state police and members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a suspect in a murder case Friday.

Oglesby says the trooper, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was shot while inside a Martinsburg residence and was taken for medical evaluation.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

Officers entered the residence after an exchange of gunfire and found the suspect deceased.

Neither the suspect nor the trooper was identified.

