WVU’s season ends in Big 12 Tournament elimination game to Texas, 3-2

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WDTV) - Eighth-seeded WVU had its season come to an end in the Big 12 Tournament falling to No. 1 Texas in an elimination game, 3-2.

The Mountaineers were downed by No. 4 Oklahoma State, 12-2 in seven innings earlier in the day. West Virginia went 2-2 in Oklahoma City.

WVU ends the season 25-27 overall.

No. 8 WVU vs. No. 1 Texas Recap

The Mountaineers put up a valiant effort but fell to the Longhorns, 3-2 in the elimination game. Jacob Watters made his first start of the year for WVU allowing one earned run over three innings with eight strikeouts.

Matt McCormick went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Right fielder Austin Davis made a highlight reel catch robbing a grand slam in the fourth inning. Trey Faltine was 1-for-3 with two runs scored for the Longhorns. WVU outhit UT, 6-3.

Texas starting pitcher Pete Hansen earned the win tossing 6.2 innings striking out nine while only allowing two earned runs. The Longhorns advance to the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals and will face No. 4 Oklahoma State Saturday.

No. 8 WVU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State Recap

West Virginia fell in its second round game to the No. 4 Cowboys, 12-2 in seven innings.

Alec Burns went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning for WVU. Carson McCuskey was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for the Cowboys. OSU outhit WVU, 18-4 in the game.

West Virginia starter Carlson Reed was only able to record one out and allowed four earned runs on three hits in the first inning.

The loss dropped the Mountaineers into the loser’s bracket setting up an elimination game with No. 1 Texas.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.